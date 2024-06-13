Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.02. 416,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,039. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.