Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 3.0% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CZR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 2,272,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,955. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

