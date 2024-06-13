Forest Hill Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $21,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,946. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

