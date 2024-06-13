Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for 1.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 203,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,991. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.