Fort Baker Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,887 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 94,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

