Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 4,471,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

