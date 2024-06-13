Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $1,755,567. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 16,129,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,463,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

