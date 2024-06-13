Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,744,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,429,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,409,648. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.