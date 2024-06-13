Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,052.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,636. The company has a market capitalization of $415.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $944.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.13. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

