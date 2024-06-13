Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

