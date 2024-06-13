Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 10,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $31,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $21,796,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $43,281,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.