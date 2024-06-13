Foundry Group Next LLC Trims Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Foundry Group Next LLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,602 shares during the period. Xometry comprises approximately 5.9% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Xometry worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 29.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $332,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 502,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,115. The company has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.58. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
