Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,270 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of Rogers Communications worth $108,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 35.6% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 547,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,466. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

