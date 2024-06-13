Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 222,686 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,686 shares during the period. Duolingo accounts for approximately 5.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $173,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Duolingo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUOL traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 548,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,794. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

