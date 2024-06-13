Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 25,251 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.47. 117,919,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,920,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a market cap of $581.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

