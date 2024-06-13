Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Reduced by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin Resources worth $49,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 1,118,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

