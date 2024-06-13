Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires 231,164 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.77. 465,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,227. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals



Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

