Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires 383,435 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 383,435 shares during the period. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.4% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 10.48% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $44,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 278,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 234,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 108,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

