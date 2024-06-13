Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 432,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 42,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,111. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

