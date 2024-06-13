Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $458.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

