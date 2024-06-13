Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 1,564,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,306. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

