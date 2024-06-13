Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 667,358 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 667,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 463,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.