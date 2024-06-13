Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.41. 4,898,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

