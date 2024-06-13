Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,728 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $545.23. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

