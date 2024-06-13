Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,905 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:ELF traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.44. 931,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.