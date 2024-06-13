Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.19. The stock had a trading volume of 576,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,661. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

