Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,198,000. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.57. 929,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $180.71 and a 12 month high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

