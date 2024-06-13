Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 41,402 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.80. 1,578,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.27. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

