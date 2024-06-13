Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys 800 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 691,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,670,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. 2,739,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,089. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.15 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

