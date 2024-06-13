Fund 1 Investments LLC Has $49.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Tilly’s comprises 5.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 22.10% of Tilly’s worth $49,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly’s Stock Down 4.0 %

TLYS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 84,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

