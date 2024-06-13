Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. AngioDynamics comprises about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 1.25% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 220,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.68. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

