Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 6.4 %

SPWH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 545,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

