G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454,722 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.47% of Nerdy worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $111,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 3,533,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,740. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,555 shares of company stock worth $316,572. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

