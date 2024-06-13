G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,121 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

