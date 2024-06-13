G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,971 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,883,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 8,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,283. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

