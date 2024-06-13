G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,250,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,762,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,797 shares of company stock worth $55,071,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. 204,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

