G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 10,327 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Vertex makes up about 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vertex worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vertex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 445,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

