G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 137,530 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,530 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,038 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,567. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 136,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

