G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 320,525 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,525 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.45% of Augmedix worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $703,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 260,359 shares of company stock worth $1,016,280 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,644. The company has a market cap of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

