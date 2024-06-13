G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $792,000 Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.07% of loanDepot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 630,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,093. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $598.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,495. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

