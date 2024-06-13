G999 (G999) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00046790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

