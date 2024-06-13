Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.82. 110,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

