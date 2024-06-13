Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.38. 87,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,781. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock worth $1,921,881. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.