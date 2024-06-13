Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $16.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 544,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.