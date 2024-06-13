Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 346,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,448,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

MMM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,742. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

