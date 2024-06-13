Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 2,515,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

