Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 881,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

