Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 946 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648,215. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

