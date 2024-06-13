Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,855,637 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.39% of Mueller Industries worth $181,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 318,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,377. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.