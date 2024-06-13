Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $38,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

ROK stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.89. The stock had a trading volume of 307,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.28 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

